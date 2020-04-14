Screenshot : That Thing You Do! ( YouTube

This Friday, April 17 (or so the calendar says), all four members of the fictional band formerly known as The Oneders are participating in a very special That Thing You Do! reunion via livestream. The event, which will be hosted on Zoom (of course), is part of a charity drive to raise money for the MusicCares COVID-19 R elief F und, as well as a tribute to Adam Schlesinger, who wrote the title song for the hit film. Schlesinger, a singer-songwriter and co-founder of the band Fountains Of Wayne, died on April 1 due to complications from COVID-19.



Cast members Tom Everett Scott (Guy Patterson, aka “Shades”), Johnathon Schaech (that jerk Jimmy), Steve Zahn (Lenny), and Ethan Embry (T.B. Player) are all participating in the livestream event, which begins at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on Zoom. Fans are invited to join in for a watch-along of That Thing You Do! and submit questions for a subsequent Q&A with the members of The Wonders. In a tweet announcing the event, Schaech also said there will be “special guests”—so we wouldn’t be surprised if that rascal Tom Hanks puts in an appearance, given that he directed the film and also he literally has nothing better to do than make videos for our entertainment.