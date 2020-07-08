Clockwise from top: The Wonder Years (ABC); Saladin Patterson (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TBS); Fred Savage (Dominik Bindl/Getty Images); Lee Daniels (Paul Smith / Featureflash) Graphic : The A.V. Club

A The Wonder Years reboot is officially in the works for ABC, The A.V. Club has confirmed. The new version of the hit show—which ran for six seasons and 115 episodes between 1988 and 1993—will be a half-hour comedy that focuses on “how a black middle class family in Montgomery, Alabama in the turbulent late 1960’s, the same era as the original series, made sure it was The Wonder Years for them too,” reads the release.

Advertisement

This new version of The Wonder Years already has a production commitment, and a mini writer’s room will be put to work upon pilot script approval. The series will be produced by 20th Century Fox Television, with Saladin Patterson, Lee Daniels, Marc Velez, and original Wonder Years star Fred Savage serving as executive producers. Savage will also serve as a director while original series co-creator Neal Marlens is on board as a consultant.

This news comes almost two months after ABC revealed which of their shows survived to return next season...whenever that is. Traditionally the network takes a chance on a lot of new programming, but this year—probably for obvious reasons—they only pulled the plug on six shows: Schooled, Bless This Mess, Single Parents, Emergence, Kids Say The Darnedest Things, and Beauty And The Baker. Their returning series include For Life, The Rookie, The Bachelor, Grey’s Anatomy, The Bachelorette, The Good Doctor, and Station 19, Stumptown, Dancing With The Stars, Shark Tank, 20/20, America’s Funniest Home Videos, American Idol, the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, and the black-ish spinoff mixed-ish.