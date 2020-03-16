Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
The Witcher set to get "deep clean" after Kristofer Hivju tests positive for coronavirus

Sam Barsanti
Photo: Neilson Barnard (Getty Images)

A number of big shows filmed in England have started following their North American counterparts in suspending filming out of concern about spreading the coronavirus, like Peaky Blinders and Line Of Duty, but it seems like that might have happened a tad too late for Netflix’s The Witcher. Just a few hours after the streaming service decided to stop production for the next two weeks, new cast member Kristofer Hivju—who is playing a character named Nivellen in season two of the series but is best known for playing Tormund Giantsbane on Game Of Thrones—has revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hivju, who says he’s at home in Norway now, shared a photo on Instagram saying he has “mild symptoms of a cold” and is now self-isolating with his family to prevent spreading it. He also makes a point to remind followers that the virus can be “a devastating diagnosis” to people at higher risk than him and asks everyone to be “extremely careful.” Deadline is reporting that the set will now undergo a “deep clean,” and the rest of the cast and crew are being advised to quarantine themselves

