The White House Correspondents' Dinner obviously isn't happening

Photo : Paul Morigi ( Getty Images )

Remember mid-February? Because it might as well have been a lifetime ago. Either way, that’s when we heard that Kenan Thompson and Hasan Minhaj would be appearing at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, which seemed weird at the time because the last comedian to host the event was Michelle Wolf, who was thrown under the bus by the WHCA when Trump’s White House went out of its way to take offense to some of her jokes. We wondered why anyone would volunteer for a gig that could easily go so annoyingly wrong, but now Trump and his cronies aren’t even going to get a chance to take Thompson and Minhaj’s jokes out of context.

That’s because, as reported by Deadline, the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner has been called off. The event was supposed to be held on April 25 and the official statement mentions that the organization is “unable to go ahead” with the dinner as planned, but an “alternative date” is apparently in the works. Trump, who is a racist piece of shit and whose ignorance and arrogance have helped make this crisis worse, has never attended the WHCA dinner since taking office.

