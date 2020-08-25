Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Dule Hill, Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Allison Janney, and Bradley Whitford in 2001 Photo : Lucy Nicholson/AFP via Getty Images

Craving a return to the presidential leadership of the late-’90s ? No, not Clinton. Bartlet.

From 1999 to 2006, Martin Sheen starred as President Jed Bartlet on The West Wing. In the 14 years since the NBC drama’s finale, much of the cast have gathered together here and there—but now we’re getting a full, televised reunion. Sheen and his costars Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Dule Hill, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, Rob Lowe, and more are coming to HBO Max for a recorded script reading as part of their organized effort to get out the vote for the 2020 presidential election. (We’ll give you one guess which candidate most of them are backing.)

Helmed by series director and executive producer Thomas Schlamme, A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote will bring the Bartlet administration back together to perform season three’s “Hartsfield’s Landing” this fall. P er the title, the special is intended to raise awareness of When We All Vote, a n organization dedicated to increasing participation in American elections. When We All Vote co-chair Michelle Obama will also make an appearance on the special.

“Tommy and I are incredibly excited to be getting The West Wing cast back together for this staged reading and to support When We All Vote in their efforts to get all of us involved in this election, ” West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin said in a statement.

News of the HBO Max special comes the same morning as the debut of the cast’s Entertainment Weekly reunion cover. “The West Wing Gets Out The Vote” reads the cover, which features Janney, Moloney, Hill, Schiff, Whitford, Lowe, and creator Aaron Sorkin in front of an oil painting of Sheen.