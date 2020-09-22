The Weeknd Photo : Jean Baptiste Lacroix ( Getty Images )

“Old Town Road” is still the best song of all time, according to science/the Billboard Hot 100 charts, but it now has some new company in the pantheon of best songs of all time (according to science/the Billboard charts). As reported by Vulture, The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” has just passed its 28th week in the top five of the Hot 100 charts, which is the longest any song has ever done that. It beat a record previously set by Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You,” which is an okay song, but now we can definitively say that “Blinding Lights” is a better song. After all, as we argued when we wrote about “Old Town Road,” the better song is obviously the one that sits at the top of the charts for longer, because if a better song came along it would knock it out and stick around for more time. Ergo, “Blinding Lights” is one of the top five songs of all time, but until Billboard starts specifically sharing data on which song has sat at number two for the longest time, that’s as specific as we can get. Science, even science that is technically subjective like this science, is constantly changing.