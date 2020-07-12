A Redskins fan in 2019 Photo : Scott Taetsch ( Getty Images )

Money talks. After years of ignoring requests from Native American tribes to change the name, the Washington Redskins are listening to their main sponsor and changing their name. Multiple outlets had source reporting Sunday night that the official announcement of the name change will be made Monday, though the reporting gets murky as to when we’ll know what to call Washington’s team moving forward. USA Today reports that Monday’s announcement will include the reveal of a new name while ESPN’s source says we won’t get that bit of news until later.

The fight over the Washington team name has been going on for decades. Critics call the term Redskins offensive, pointing out that the dictionary classifies it as a racial slur. Defenders of the name—among them, at least at one point, Matthew McConaughey—cite 87 years of tradition and point out that Washington’s current logo was designed by a Native American in 1971.



When there was a major campaign for a name change in the early 2010s, Washington owner Daniel Snyder told everyone who would listen that, as he told USA Today to type it out, he’d “NEVER” change the name. But then, in early July, FedEx—or as John Oliver would call them, Snyder’s “Business Daddy”—joined the chorus asking for the name to change. Seeing as Washington plays in FedEx Field, the request appears to have been a game-changer.

While we don’t know what to call Washington’s team yet, multiple outlets report the decision makers want to keep the team’s burgundy and gold colors. ESPN reports that Coach Ron Rivera has said the team wanted to include the military in its new name, while leading suggestions online include Warriors, Red Wolves and Redtails. Whatever name they decide on, we hope South Park has something to say about it.

