Netflix may have found the next actress to take on the role of Tejano music sensation Selena Quintanilla. The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Christian Serratos, best known for her ongoing role as Rosita on The Walking Dead, is in talks to play the late icon in Netflix’s upcoming miniseries, Selena: The Series. Co-produced by Quintanilla’s father and sister, Abraham and Suzette Quintanilla, the series is expected to run for two seasons and recounts the life of Selena Quintanilla, her rise to super-stardom, mainstream crossover success, and her tragic death at the young age of 23.



According to THR, Serratos has yet to formally sign on for Selena: The Series due to a potential scheduling conflict with The Walking Dead. Production on the 10th season of AMC’s hit zombie series is underway in Atlanta through the end of the year and overlaps with the Netflix project. Serratos would be an excellent pick, however, and THR seems fairly optimistic that she’ll take it—which might result in Serratos having a limited role in the 10th season of The Walking Dead. If Serratos signs on for Selena: The Series, she’ll be the second actress to portray the late music icon, who was frequently hailed as the “Tejano Madonna.” Jennifer Lopez previously played Quintanilla in the acclaimed 1997 film Selena. The Netflix series, announced last December, will be written and executive-produced by Moises Zamora, whose credits include Star and American Crime.