American Horror Story tends to approach the bugnuts ultraviolence of its seasons with a soapy, overwrought seriousness, so the silly, self-aware teasers for its upcoming 1984 season have us optimistic that this next outing could actually be, well, fun. Its latest clip, which introduces us to its Camp Redwood setting, lands somewhere between the slash-happy Friday The 13th franchise and the satirical exuberance of Wet Hot American Summer, its too-cool teens getting terrorized by a masked, knife-wielding slasher who’s perhaps a bit too good at hiding beneath moving cars and committing perfectly staged maritime homicides.

Advertisement

Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, John Carroll Lynch, Leslie Grossman, and a huge-dicked Matthew Morrison star in the season, which FX will premiere on September 18.