It is not, shall we say, a great time for journalism. Misinformation abounds, press freedoms are being restricted worldwide, and any profits there once were to be made by ethically, responsibly conveying information to the public are now being vacuumed up by tech giants like Google and Facebook. Who will stand by the lowly reporter, the exhausted editor, or the deflated anchor in their time of need? Would you believe it’s one of those aforementioned Silicon Valley behemoths?

In addition to Apple’s ongoing efforts toward getting people to pay for their news again (though it would prefer you not to look at those subscriber numbers, thank you very much), one of the flagship offerings of the iPhone manufacturer’s forthcoming streaming service will stand for honesty and integrity as few others before them have. You know, besides Aaron Sorkin from the years 1998 through 2000 and then again from 2012 until 2014: The voices in this first look at Apple TV+’s The Morning Show belong to Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell, but the echoes are pure Sports Night and The Newsroom, and the promo itself is basically a first-person POV walk-and-talk. Undeterred (and unseen), the characters of The Morning Show make their own principled stands. “I am a journalist. I can feel when the world needs me,” Carell says. “I think they want to know the person behind the façade,” Witherspoon adds. “That’s the cost of doing business” nobody says, though you can certainly imagine them doing so.

Advertisement

The Morning Show premieres on Apple TV+ this fall. Fingers crossed the series finale for journalism is still a long ways off.