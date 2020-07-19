The voice cast of Amazon's Invincible adaptation is truly impressive

Jerod Harris (Getty Images), Cindy Ord (Getty Images), Amy Sussman (Getty Images) Photo : The A.V. Club

It’s been over two years since Amazon announced that it was developing an animated series based on the Invincible comics created by Robert Kirkman (of The Walking Dead fame), Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, and apparently Jeff Bezos has personally spent that time stuffing the show with a lot of people who you’ve definitely heard of and are probably a fan of. Steven Yeun is playing the eponymous superhero, J.K. Simmons is playing his alien/novelist/superhero father, and Sandra Oh is playing his mother. Those three on their own are good, but—as reported by The Hollywood Reporter—it doesn’t stop there.

The voice cast also includes Zazie Beetz, Chris Diamantopolous, Walton Goggins, Grey Griffin, Mark Hamill, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Zachary Quinto, Khary Patyon, and Seth Rogen (who was once attached to produce a movie version of the comic). The Hollywood Reporter says who each one is playing, but does it really matter? Mark Hammil! Walton Goggins! Zazie Beetz! We won’t list all of the names again, but it’s a pretty exciting cast. Amazon is apparently hoping to premiere the show in 2020, which might actually be possible since this is an animated show.