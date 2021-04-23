The viral candy toilet video was a prank, sorry Twitter

Just a normal bowl of candy, nothing to see here Screenshot : The Anna Show

Earlier this month, a video of Food Network star Molly Yeh went viral, where she makes a “traditional” Midwest “salad” with popcorn and mayo. It’s disgusting, and even Midwesterners called it out, absolving themselves from blame for this revolting excuse for a salad. Just a week later, someone managed to top it by making something twice as gross.



Advertisement

On Thursday, Twitter account @curlyixing tweeted a video captioned “White people need to be STOP [sic]” and it was chaotic enough to make Twitter freak out.

The video in question features a woman dumping a bowl of ice into a toilet, clogging it. She then picks up a pint of rainbow sherbet, while a man handling the camera says “Yeah, do it.” She enthusiastically grabs the frozen dessert with her hands, cramming it between ice. “Wow...,” says the guy filming it, amazed at the monstrosity. She throws in one more pint of sherbet, and the camera guy declares it’s “going to be amazing.” But, no. It is not amazing. In fact, it gets worse.



She pours in a whole bag of Trolli Sour Bite Crawlers, closes the toilet lid, opens the tank lid (which she had emptied pre-filming), and goes for a bag of Sour Patch Kids, that are promptly dumped in. More sour candies are added to the mix. But it somehow gets even weirder. She drops in a whole gallon of Hawaiian Punch, a large bottle of Sprite, and some strawberry Fanta. “It’s so nice, it’s really nice. And when you flush—watch what happens when you flush, okay?,” she says, proud of her nasty, sugar-coated creation. “Oh, everything from the tank is going to go through into the sherbet and the ice?,” the guy asks, as the woman on camera continues filling the tank with orange Fanta.

G/O Media may get a commission Bra Bearies Strawberry CBD Gummies $20 at Sunday Scaries Use the promo code 420

She proudly shows off the toilet filled with candy and sherbet. She grabs the sherbet and candy—again, with her bare hands—eats a gummy worm off the toilet. Then she flushes the toilet, filling her concoction with the soda and likely some small remains of poop-tinged water. The cameraman comments that their party guests (in COVID times?!) will love this. Who doesn’t love candy, right? As they begin pouring in the toilet soda into glasses, the video cuts.

As of the time of writing this, 21.7k people have quote-tweeted the video, most of them just as horrified as we were. Twitter’s favorite troll Lil Nas X had the most controversial take of all, writing, “Y’all can’t sit here and pretend y’all wouldn’t take a sip.” We sure as hell wouldn’t, Montero! Come on! But regardless of whether you’re Team I Would Eat This, Actually or Team What The Fuck Is Wrong With You People, there’s something you should know: it was all a prank. As my colleague Matt Schimkowitz uncovered, the video actually is from The Anna Show, a Facebook page that parodies those viral DIY hacks you’re bombarded with whenever you visit the site. And if you were pissed about the waste of food shown in the candy toilet video, you’re not going to enjoy the rest of their videos. Most of them involve creating equally diabolical food concoctions. One of the latest videos features the titular Anna ruining a log of meat with a gallon of Coca-Cola, which she used to make meat Coke kabobs. So thankfully, nobody actually consumed any shit-stained candy, but we can still be horrified at the waste of perfectly nice Sour Patch Kids.

