Photo : Eve 6

After emerging as one of the funniest, most unvarnished voices on Twitter in recent months, Max Collins has linked up with his Eve 6 bandmates for a new EP, Grim Value. And, though Collins cheekily promised to release the EP’s first single, “Black Nova,” on the “ eve of the 6th,” the band’s gone and dropped it a day early along with a groovy video featuring former Wax Idols singer Hether Fortune.

“Hi, our band’s called Eve 6,” reads a statement accompanying the track. “We’re back which is confirmation we’re living in the end times.”

Check out the clip, as moody and propulsive as the song itself, below.

Described as “the release they would have made had they never been plucked by the mid 90's major label machine,” Grim Value is due out on June 25. Pre-order it here.