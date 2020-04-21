The Venom sequel has a name and a (delayed) release date

Screenshot : Venom ( Movieclips, YouTube

Every once in a while, a movie title comes along that deserves to be said in full, as any attempts to abbreviate it would simply drain the title of its majesty. Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice. The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford. Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole (Zack Snyder has a knack for this). Now, we can enter another name to that hallowed list: Venom: Let There Be Carnage. That’s apparently the name Sony is going with for its Venom sequel, even though Venom 2 would’ve been fine and Maximum Carnage was right there, reflecting what we’re going to assume is some kind of violent rampage by Woody Harrelson’s symbiote-powered serial killer Carnage/Cletus Kasady, who was introduced at the end of Venom and will be one of the main villains in the Andy Serkis-directed sequel.

This news comes from Variety, which also says that Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been moved to a slightly later release date due to the many coronavirus delays in Hollywood. Instead of opening this October, it’ll open on June 25, 2021—the same day when The Batman was supposed to open. So, if you’re in the mood for a superhero movie about a guy who wears all black, you’re still in luck. Just be aware that the guy in Venom: Let There Be Carnage is more into eating people and swinging his freaky tongue around than the Dark Knight is, but to be fair, we don’t know what’s going to happen in the Robert Pattinson movie.

The new release date for Venom: Let There Be Carnage will also keep it just a few months after Jared Leto’s Morbius, which is also Spider-Man-related (though the connection seems to be a lot more explicit than it was in the first Venom), so it might be fair to theorize that there will end up being some connection between the two movies that would be spoiled by Venom: Let There Be Carnage (that’s getting a little tiring) coming out first.