Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

The Umbrella Academy's season 2 trailer has cults, John F. Kennedy, and another apocalypse

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsThe Umbrella AcademySeason 2Trailer
2
Save
Illustration for article titled iThe Umbrella Academy/is season 2 trailer has cults, John F. Kennedy, and ianother/i apocalypse
Screenshot: Netflix

The world teeters on the edge of apocalypse—so many apocalypses!—in Netflix’s adaptation of Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s The Umbrella Academy, which just dropped a trailer for its upcoming second season.

Advertisement

Swapping out “I Think We’re Alone Now” for a new song from Way, who also sang in some obscure goth-pop band from a few years back, the trailer finds our heroes thrust back to Dallas, Texas in 1960, just a few years before the assassination of John F. Kennedy. It’s Five (Aidan Gallagher) who must work to reunite the scattered Hargreeves clan and, you know, work to prevent a nuclear doomsday as a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins try and hunt them down.

Check out the trailer below.

Ellen Page, Mary J. Blige, Cameron Britton, Tom Hopper, and David Castañeda lead the cast, with this season’s new additions including Marin Ireland, Humans’ Ritu Arya, and Good Omens’ Yusuf Gatewood.

Advertisement

Umbrella Academy’s second season drops in full on Netflix on July 31.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

7 books from the first half of 2020 that more people should read

I May Destroy You doesn't have time for victim-blaming in its fifth episode

10 episodes that show how Buffy The Vampire Slayer blew up genre TV

Thandie Newton recalls frustrating Mission: Impossible 2 shoot with Tom Cruise