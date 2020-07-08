Screenshot : Netflix

The world teeters on the edge of apocalypse—so many apocalypses!—in Netflix’s adaptation of Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s The Umbrella Academy, which just dropped a trailer for its upcoming second season.

Swapping out “I Think We’re Alone Now” for a new song from Way, who also sang in some obscure goth-pop band from a few years back, the trailer finds our heroes thrust back to Dallas, Texas in 1960, just a few years before the assassination of John F. Kennedy. It’s Five (Aidan Gallagher) who must work to reunite the scattered Hargreeves clan and, you know, work to prevent a nuclear doomsday as a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins try and hunt them down.

Check out the trailer below.

Ellen Page, Mary J. Blige, Cameron Britton, Tom Hopper, and David Castañeda lead the cast, with this season’s new additions including Marin Ireland, Humans’ Ritu Arya, and Good Omens’ Yusuf Gatewood.

Umbrella Academy’s second season drops in full on Netflix on July 31.