The Umbrella Academy recreates one of the first season's best scenes in this season 2 teaser

Randall Colburn
Photo: Netflix

Netflix’s adaptation of Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s The Umbrella Academy blew through a whole lot of its source material in its first season, so, much like these new characters it’s set to introduce, its next batch of episodes bring with them a bit of mystery.

Fans will get no new answers in the below season two teaser, which finds the cast recreating season one’s memorable “I Think We’re Alone Now” dance in quarantine. It does, however, tell us when we can expect to see the next step in their reluctant journey as heroes.

The Umbrella Academy follows six “superheroes” who were adopted as children by an enterprising billionaire and trained to save the world, and their efforts as adults to, well, actually do so. Ellen Page, Mary J. Blige, Cameron Britton, Tom Hopper, and David Castañeda lead the cast.

Season two leaps into action on July 31.

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

