If you’ve got nothing to do tomorrow (and you totally do not), you might consider logging on for a live watch-along of the Twin Peaks pilot hosted by Agent Dale Cooper himself, Kyle MacLachlan. Last week, MacLachlan took to social media to ask fans which Twin Peaks episode they’d like to watch with him to celebrate the 30th anniversary of David Lynch and Mark Frost’s cult classic series. As you might expect, the most popular choice was the original pilot episode, which premiered on April 8, 1990 on ABC. (Though, as we noted previously, had The Return been in consideration, everyone would’ve voted for the beloved eighth episode.)



Advertisement

MacLachlan will live-tweet the pilot tomorrow, followed by an Instagram Live session with a special surprise guest:

And if that’s not enough Peaks action for you, “CORonTV” is hosting their own special anniversary stream on Twitch, with a marathon of “rare” Twin Peaks content, followed by the pilot—presented in its original 1990 format, including the actual commercials that aired during the initial broadcast.

Advertisement

That’s some damn fine quarantine content, and given that MacLachlan’s live-tweet starts early in the day, and the Twitch stream of the original pilot broadcast begins in the evening, it’s enough to keep you busy all day—if that’s something you need right now.