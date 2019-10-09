The Turning trailer proves spooky kids are the most effective form of birth control

Next time your mom calls and wonders why the hell you haven’t blessed her with a grandchild already and are you just going to be a cat lady forever and why don’t you like anyone, just show her this trailer for The Turning. It’s not Halloween season without a spooky kid movie, and there are few kids more spooky than those featured in The Turn Of The Screw. This time, it’s director Floria Sigismondi’s turn to take a stab at Henry James’ classic novella, which is experiencing a bit of a moment—it also serves as the basis for the second season of Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting Of Hill House. For her version, Sigismondi (whose credits include 2010's The Runaways) recruited Mackenzie Davis to play a nanny enlisted to care for a pair of very pale children, played by The Florida Project’s Brooklynn Prince and Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard . The longer she stays in the giant manor, which is clearly haunted-as-fuck, the creepier these kids get.



The Turning, which was scripted by The Conjuring duo Chad and Carey W. Hayes, looks like a suitably chilling adaptation with some beautifully spooky cinematography (mist! So much mist!). While it probably won’t surpass The Innocents as the best adaptation of James’ novella, it certainly looks enjoyable. Here’s the official synopsis for the film, which arrives on January 24, 2020:

For more than 100 years, a deeply haunting tale has been passed down to terrify audiences. Next January, DreamWorks Pictures’ The Turning takes us to a mysterious estate in the Maine countryside, where newly appointed nanny Kate is charged with the care of two disturbed orphans, Flora and Miles. Quickly though, she discovers that both the children and the house are harboring dark secrets and things may not be as they appear. Inspired by Henry James’ landmark novel, the haunted-house thriller is directed by spellbinding visualist Floria Sigismondi (The Runaways, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale) and stars Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate, The Martian), Finn Wolfhard (It, Netflix’s Stranger Things), newcomer Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project) and Joely Richardson (Red Sparrow, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo).