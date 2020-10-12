The Trump camp left a ticket for Tupac at last week's debate, and the rapper's family isn't amused

Tupac Shakur in 1994 Photo : Raymond Boyd ( Getty Images )

The Trump campaign is desperate to dunk on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, but their hilarious and wildly off-base attempts to paint the pair as puppets of the “radical left” doesn’t seem to landing as they’d hoped . As such, our messy president’s men have sought to own the libs in other, more creative ways. Last week, for example, senior adviser Jason Miller said that a ticket was being left for late rapper Tupac Shakur at the debate between Harris and Vice President Mike Pence. Why? Because Harris called him her favorite “living” rapper in a recent interview.

“I can confirm that we have left a ticket for Tupac Shakur, who as we know is Sen. Harris’ favorite rapper alive,” Miller said, clearly very proud of himself . “I don’t know if he shows up. I’m personally more of a Biggie fan if he’s still alive, but we will have a ticket waiting for Mr. Shakur.”

Miller, who we assume loudly pointed out the ticket to everyone in attendance — “Look! A ticket for Tupac! Haha! Because she thinks he’s still alive! He’s not, though! He’s dead! Haha!”—did not, sadly , get the reaction from the Biden campaign he likely desired. He did, however, piss off Mopreme Shakur, the late rapper’s stepbrother, who called it “clearly disrespectful” in an interview with TMZ.

“We should know Trump’s lack of respect for the Black and brown community, ” Mopreme added.

Miller, meanwhile, completely missed what’s actually funny about the above clip, which is that Harris, like most politicians, clearly doesn’t give a shit about pop culture . As we saw last year, Tupac is just a name etched into her memory, one she trots out whenever she has to appear relatable to the average voter. ( And that’s fine! It’s politics! At least she’s not Ted Cruz.)

“Who would I say? I mean, there’s so many,” she stammers, correctly stating that, yes, there are many living rappers. Unable to conjure a single one of their names, however, she mutters something about how there’s “some I would not mention right now because they should stay in their lane,” which, what?

As we parse that, please revisit the below Office Space scene, which came to mind for no particular reason.

