The trippy witching hour is upon us in the new Gretel & Hansel trailer

Oz Perkins’ Gretel & Hansel isn’t the first dark re-imagining of one of the Brothers Grimm’s grimmest stories to make its way into theaters in recent years—let us never forget Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, in which Jeremy Renner must fend off the effects of supernatural diabetes inflicted upon him from horfing down too much house-candy as a child—but it’s definitely the classiest looking to come to mind . Although Perkins (The Blackcoat’s Daughter) is making the movie for Orion, the film’s new trailer has got something very akin to an A24 kind of vibe—lots of stark, striking, and awful images, intercut with ambiguity-heavy dialogue.

This latest trailer for the movie (out January 31) leans in heavy on Sophia Lillis’ Gretel, suggesting that she’s potentially just as witchy as the creepy, Alice Krieg-played homeowner who takes her and her brother in. Even if we’ve seen some of these images—including Krige processing one hell of a hairball—before, the rising sense of dread the trailer evokes feels like a shot of good, stiff horror, despite the film’s potentially doomed January release date . We’ll have to see if Perkins’ latest lives up to its potential when it arrives in theaters later this month.