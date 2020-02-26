Hey, do you like scary movies? How about documentary TV shows about the making of scary movies? How about a docuseries about the making of scary movies which are often called cursed because of inexplicable, charged, or tragic events on set? If you answered yes to any of these questions, Shudder’s got you. It’s also got the first trailer Cursed Films, a documentary series from director Jay Cheel, which is slated to premiere at SXSW (the first two episodes, anyway).



“When you’re working intensively on a project and something really anomalous occurs, it’s tempting to say, ‘This project feels cursed,’” historian Mitch Horowitz says in the trailer. The list of projects addressed in his first season includes Poltergeist, The Exorcist, The Omen, The Crow, and Twilight Zone: The Movie. The roster of interview subjects is predictably intriguing, including horror legends like The Exorcist’s Linda Blair, Kane Hodder, Richard Donner (director of The Omen), Troma’s Lloyd Kaufman, Michael Berryman, and Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek, among others. Odds are you’ve already clicked away to Wikipedia to look up what “cursed” events happened on these sets, but just in case you’re still here, know that EW also has the poster art for the series, which is worth a look.



Advertisement

The first three episodes—those concerning Poltergiest, The Omen, and The Exorcist—will premiere on April 9. The remaining two episodes will follow on April 16.

[via Entertainment Weekly]