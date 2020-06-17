Photo : Warrior Nun ( Netflix )

Don’t you just love a product that is exactly what it sounds like? Mr. Clean’s Magic Eraser, for example, is indeed a magic eraser. It’s hard not to appreciate something that delivers on its title, like Netflix’s new series Warrior Nun, which is about a warrior nun. Okay, based on the below trailer, it’s actually about an entire girl gang of warrior nuns. Warrior nun! Say it! It’s fun! Rhymes!



In what essentially amounts to Buffy, but Catholic, Warrior Nun centers on a young lady who wakes up in a morgue to discover an artifact embedded in her back (who among us???), which designates her as a member of an ancient order of evil-fighting nuns. It also makes her something of a “chosen one” and sparks a battle between entities from heaven and hell, both of whom want to use her for their purposes. The series, which debuts on July 2, comes from Simon Barry (Ghost Wars) and is based on the manga of the same name. Here’s the official synopsis: