Bill Gates is a man with a complicated legacy in the public eye: part uber nerd, part Machiavellian schemer, part publicly celebrated philanthropist. Simultaneously the second-richest man in the world, and one of its largest charitable contributors, Gates has been celebrated by world leaders and cursed by his various enemies, all of whom would agree on pretty much exactly one point: Dude can be relentless when he wants.

That’s one of the big takeaways from the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming docuseries Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates, which purports to offer a peek inside the Microsoft founder’s mind (but which mostly just seems designed to promote his admittedly charitable brand). It’s not clear from the teaser whether Davis Guggenheim (An Inconvenient Truth) and his team ever manage to actually peel back some layers to find the Gates within, but at least we get to see some archival footage of that time he got smacked in the face with a pie.