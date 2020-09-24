Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts Image : DreamWorks

If you’ve been following the whirlwind journey that is Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts (and we do mean whirlwind: All three seasons were released in 2020, if you can believe it ), then you know that season three is poised to be a rather climactic finale. The tale of Kipo “Burrow Girl” Oak (Karen Fukuhara) and her newly fashioned family Wolf (Sydney Mikayla), Benson (Coy Stewart), Dave (Deon Cole) and mutant pig companion Mandu has soared with color-splashed wonder and inventive creatures. However, Kipo has also teased potential catastrophe at the hands of two opposing, seriously oppressive regimes. She managed to defeat one foe in mandrill Scarlemag ne (Dan Stevens) , but can she take down her biggest threat to date? Well, she can’t do it alone, at least . Kipo ’s good, but even she’s not that good.

In the show’s final trailer, Kipo and the gang are seen campaigning for unity among the different mutated factions, which is necessary in order to stop the thoroughly evil Dr. Em li ia (Amy Landecker). The proudly prejudiced scientist aims to wipe the world of its mute population in a misguided exercise of human supremacy. With a devoted following, the various fighting communities on the surface will have no choice but to actually come together and prevent mute genocide. And they’ll have to work together fast. This isn’t exactly something that Kipo can friendship her way out of.

Earlier this month, Netflix and DreamWorks announced the impending conclusion of Kipo, much to the surprise of the show’s fans. Co-showrunner Bill Wilkoff confirmed on Twitter that the series was not canceled, but had simply come to a natural end. “J ust to be clear, Kipo wasn’t cancelled ,” Wilkoff tweeted. “We got to tell a full and complete story over three seasons. Always had our eye on that.” Check out the trailer below before Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts returns to Netflix for its final run on October 12.