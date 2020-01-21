The trailer for Jason Segel's Dispatches From Elsewhere would like to play a game

Screenshot : AMC ( YouTube

Jason Segel’s been keeping a low profile over the past few years—after his excellent turn as David Foster Wallace in The End Of The Tour, he appeared in Netflix’s The Discovery and a few indies—but the actor and writer is returning in grand fashion with his new AMC show, Dispatches From Elsewhere.

We previously shared a teaser for the series, but AMC’s new trailer digs deeper into the central foursome—Segel, Sally Field, André Benjamin, and Eve Lindley—and how the immersive, citywide alternate reality game that serves as the show’s backdrop serves to soothe their loneliness. “This diverse foursome is brought together by chance—or perhaps it’s by design—when they stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life,” reads a synopsis. “As they begin to accept the mysterious ‘Dispatches from Elsewhere’ challenges, they come to find that the mystery winds deeper than they imagined, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic.”

Richard E. Grant serves as the overseer of that possibility, and the question of the sinister nature of that magic looms large in the below clip, with Benjamin’s character puncturing the game’s communal joys of discovery with talk of a larger “conspiracy.”

Watch the trailer below.

The 10-episode series arrives on AMC on March 1 with a premiere directed by Segel himself.