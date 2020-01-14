The trailer for Glenn Danzig's Verotika is a beautiful disaster

Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Over the summer, when our own Alex McLevy saw Glenn Danzig’s Verotika at Chicago’s Cinepocalypse Film Festival, he said it was a “deeply, powerfully, almost worryingly funny film” that is such an absolute misfire that it could be the Tommy Wiseau’s The Room of horror movies. That may sound like high praise, or at least a certain kind of high praise, but you don’t have to take our word for it: Entertainment Weekly has a trailer for Verotika (you’ll have to go there to watch it) , and it’s so much worse and so much better than you could possibly imagine. The movie is an anthology, based on Danzig’s comic book of the same name, which means it’s hard to discern a whole lot of specific plot details from the clip. However, the trailer is very good at capturing exactly what type of movie this is, from the questionably glowing pull quotes (even the one from us!), to the dark guitar riff in the background that drowns out most of the dialogue, and—best of all—the faceless woman who is clearly still breathing as a group of cops describe the horrible way in which she died. It takes real confidence to put something like that in the trailer.

Verotika will be released on on-demand services on February 3, and EW says you’ll be able to buy a 3-disc(!) collector’s edition Blu-ray on March 3. If Verotika ends up being the cult hit that it seems destined to be, you might want to snatch that thing up.