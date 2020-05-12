Photo : Michael Yarish ( Netflix )

Rejoice, weary traveler, for your journey is nearly over. Today, Netflix released the last trailer you’ll ever have to watch for Fuller House, thus signaling an end to your years of wandering the series’ labyrinthian San Francisco townhouse, P.T.-like, canned laughter echoing off the walls. Soon, you’ll again be free to breathe fresh air, to blink against the sunshine, to recalibrate a brain that was never meant to hear emoji jokes in the bygone style of a TGIF sitcom.

First, however, you must revisit the past. In the below trailer, the Tanner family sets warm visions of its early years against the exploits of this final outing, but not without creating one final burst of cognitive dissonance. For though we see Bob Saget’s Danny, John Stamos’ Jesse, Dave Coulier’s Joey, Candace Cameron-Bure’s D.J., and Jodie Sweetin’s Stephanie, we are left feeling as if something is missing, as if an integral figure in this family’s history has been scissored from the family portrait.

You try to recall, but the faces blur, rictus grins indistinguishable from frozen screams. Beneath the staticky applause, one question cuts through the air like a university rower through water: When Calls The Heart?

It calls on June 2. That is when this ends. That is when you will be free.