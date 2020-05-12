Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

The trailer for Fuller House's final episodes imagines a world where Aunt Becky never existed

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsFuller HouseFinal SeasontrailerNetflix
Illustration for article titled The trailer for iFuller House/is final episodesi /iimagines a world where Aunt Becky never existed
Photo: Michael Yarish (Netflix)

Rejoice, weary traveler, for your journey is nearly over. Today, Netflix released the last trailer you’ll ever have to watch for Fuller House, thus signaling an end to your years of wandering the series’ labyrinthian San Francisco townhouse, P.T.-like, canned laughter echoing off the walls. Soon, you’ll again be free to breathe fresh air, to blink against the sunshine, to recalibrate a brain that was never meant to hear emoji jokes in the bygone style of a TGIF sitcom.

First, however, you must revisit the past. In the below trailer, the Tanner family sets warm visions of its early years against the exploits of this final outing, but not without creating one final burst of cognitive dissonance. For though we see Bob Saget’s Danny, John Stamos’ Jesse, Dave Coulier’s Joey, Candace Cameron-Bure’s D.J., and Jodie Sweetin’s Stephanie, we are left feeling as if something is missing, as if an integral figure in this family’s history has been scissored from the family portrait.

You try to recall, but the faces blur, rictus grins indistinguishable from frozen screams. Beneath the staticky applause, one question cuts through the air like a university rower through water: When Calls The Heart?

It calls on June 2. That is when this ends. That is when you will be free.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

