Photo : Katrina Marcinowski ( Netflix )

Okay, here’s the deal: It’s a cynical rom-com about a middle-aged man of below average-to-average height and appearance, played by David Spade. He goes on a date and meets the woman of his dreams, Missy, played by Molly Sims—who some viewers may be quick to confuse with Rebecca Romijn, which happens a lot—and decides to invite her on a vacation to Hawaii. But he mistakenly texts the invite to another woman he recently met who also happens to be named Missy, played by Lauren Lapkus . Unlike the Hot Missy, this Missy is The Wrong Missy (actual title) , and shenanigans ensue. Oh, and Rob Schneider is there, presumably playing a problematic character of some kind.

Advertisement

Now, did we just describe a dream Adam Sandler had one night back in February, or a movie from 2001 that was dumped to Blockbuster and blessedly forgotten? NEITHER. This is, somehow, a new movie. And not only a new movie, but a film that posits a world in which David Spade—of all people—believes he is “too good” for a woman played by Lauren Lapkus. A movie in which we are to believe that Lapkus is a hideous nightmare person compared to the very nice, normal, and handsome DAVID SPADE. But don’t take our word for it. Here’s a trailer:

The only thing this trailer is missing is a fat joke and a Kevin James cameo. The reality is that Lauren Lapkus is truly too good for this shit, but go on and get that Netflix cash, girl .