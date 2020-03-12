The Beastie Boys have had an explosive career to, put it mildly. What started as a playful jab at party boy bros would soon turn into their very first hit single, “(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party).” Their popular 1986 debut License To Ill nabbed the young band, made of three New Yorker best friends, an opening gig on Madonna’s tour. They defied all expectations with 1989’s stellar lesson-in-how-to-expertly-use-samples Paul’s Boutique, and have pretty much just accelerated from there, gaining even more fans and critical accolades along the way.

Original Beastie Adam Yauch died of cancer in 2012, but his bandmates Adam Horowitz and Mike Diamond have now united with Spike Jonze, director of their legendary 1994 “Sabotage” video, to create the new documentary Beastie Boys Story. In the doc’s new trailer, Diamond and Horowitz rhapsodize on those decadent early years, elaborate about the band’s various transitions, and give MCA the massive props that are due to him (“Yauch, Mike, and I have spent more time together than with our own families,” says King Ad-Rock). Mike D recollects, “We went from being famous in a 14-block radius to being on tour with Madonna and Rick Rubin.”

The trailer bills the doc as “The story of three best friends who inspired each other and the world.” Sounds about right. This is one of those stellar trailers that only makes us all the more anxious for the actual release—which will finally happen on Apple TV+ on April 2.