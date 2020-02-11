Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
The trailer for Altered Carbon season 2 uploads Anthony Mackie into the mystery

Alex McLevy
Photo: Diyah Pera (Netflix)

The first season of Altered Carbon was an inventive if uneven (not to mention wildly expensive) slice of cyberpunk silliness, mashing up the whodunit genre with sci-fi conceits and over-the-top, hero’s-journey theatrics. And now, the season season is upon us, which looks to answer the proposal of, “What about more of that, but with Anthony Mackie instead of Joel Kinnaman?”

The trailer for the new season just dropped, and it appears that Takashi Kovacs’ troubles are far from over. At the end of the last season, he went searching for his long-lost love, the revolutionary leader Quellcrist Falconer, despite having previously been led to believe she was dead long ago. The mercenary turned gumshoe is back, and this time, it’s personal: Quellcrist is apparently alive and well. Back on his home world, Takashi (in the new and improved warrior sleeve that looks like Marvel star Anthony Mackie) gets embroiled in political intrigue that threatens to erupt into planet-wide civil war. With a reduced number of episodes, this season looks to tell a tighter, more intimate story for the future-flung badass. (Plus, there’s no way there’s as much nudity, right? Impossible.) And, of course, his trusty A.I. modeled after Edgar Allen Poe is still around, too.

Altered Carbon season two reboots February 27 on Netflix.

