The titles, air dates, and episode details for Steven Universe Future are here

It was clear from the onset that Steven Universe could never really stick to the ways of most animated shows that precede it. Sure, it’s easier to have characters that never change clothes, age, or really develop beyond the occasional lesson here and there (and it’s a formula that has worked just fine for plenty of cartoons that we absolutely love) , but when your overarching premise involves war, self discovery, and a tremendous amount of personal growth, a static approach becomes less and less likely with time . Steven Universe: The Movie aided fans in the transition from an adorably childlike, understandably oblivious Steven to an older, more seasoned hero—and so far, the promise of change has been largely accepted with open arms, especially if it means more seasons of the beloved show. With Steven Universe Future on the horizon, devotees are ready to reunite with the Universes, the Crystal Gems, and a newly integrated Beach City.

Last week Cartoon Network announced that the series would return on December 7. This week, according to Comic Book.com, the channel went a step further and released the names, titles, and air dates for the upcoming episodes. For four consecutive Saturdays in December , the network will air multiple episodes, starting with a super-sized four-episode return. For those us who have grown numb to the seemingly sporadic schedules of many animated programs, including Steven Universe, this is especially helpful. Check out the information below , courtesy of ComicBook.com . Also, keep in mind that these are descriptions (albeit very brief ones), so proceed with caution, if potential spoilers are not your cup of tea.

Saturday, December 7 at 8:00 p.m.

“Little Homeschool”

Welcome to Little Homeschool, a place on earth where Gems from all over the universe can come learn how to live toget her peacefully! But there’s one Gem who refuses to attend.

“Guidance”

Amethyst has been helping Little Homeschool Gems find jobs on the boardwalk, but Steven isn’t sure about her approach.

“Rose Buds”

Steven gets a surprise visit from some old friends, and an even more surprising introduction to some new ones.

“Volleyball”

Steven is determined to help Pink Diamond’s original Pearl heal the scar on her face.

Saturday, December 14 at 8:00 p.m.

“Bluebird”

Steven questions the motives of a mysterious fusion that suddenly shows up at his house.

“A Very Special Episode”

Rainbow Quartz 2.0 promised to hang out with Onion the same day Sunstone scheduled a home safety Geminar! How can Steven be in two places, and two fusions, at once?

Saturday, December 21 at 8:00 p.m.

“Snow Day”

Steven and the Crystal Gems get a chance to catch up when they’re all snowed in together.

“Why So Blue?”

Steven has heard rumors of a pair of Gems that are still destroying worlds. If he can’t stop them, maybe Lapis can.

Saturday, December 28 at 8:00 p.m.

“Little Graduation”

Steven and the Gems celebrate Little Homeschool’s first graduating class.

“Prickly Pair”

After leaving Little Homeschool, Steven has found a new hobby, plants.