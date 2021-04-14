The tire-shredding Furious family reunites in new F9 trailer

Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Vin Diesel, and Ludacris Photo : ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Fast & Furious 9 is almost here! After over two years and multiple delays, the high-octane and highly anticipated ninth entry in the Fast & Furious franchise is set to return (for real this time) this summer and the film boasts a jam-packed cast. Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, Charlize Theron, and Jordana Brewster all star in F9: The Fast Saga, the next installment which is slated for a June 25 release in the U.S.



Advertisement

The film will continue following Dominic Toretto and his crew as they try to thwart a dastardly plot masterminded by Toretto’s younger brother and skilled assassin, Jakob, who has teamed up with villain Cipher.





Justin Lin, who directed Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6, all of which helped turn the franchise into an international success, has returned for F9. Lin has also signed on to direct the next two Fast & Furious films which will bring the fiercely loved franchise to an end.