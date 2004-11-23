The times, they are a-changin' in The Crown's third season trailer

“Watch out for your family.”

“They mean well.”

“No, they don’t.”

Netflix has shared a new trailer for the third season of The Crown, and if that terse exchange doesn’t have you amped for some stuffy royal intrigue, then you, dear reader, are banished from this kingdom . As a somber cover of Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin’” unspools, Olivia Colman’s Queen Elizabeth is juxtaposed against scenes of rebellion and youth, specifically in the form of Josh O’Connor’s moody, lovestruck Prince Charles.

The season folds in everything from cold-war anxiety to the technological wonders of space travel as it traverses the ‘60s and ‘70s, but the smirk on Helena Bonham Carter’s Princess Margaret suggests that the intimate feud between the sisters shall persevere in the palace walls.

Tobias Menzies, Erin Doherty, Ben Daniels, and Charles Dance round out the cast of the acclaimed drama, which returns to Netflix on November 17.