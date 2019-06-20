Screenshot: The Terror (AMC)

AMC’s The Terror anthology weaves the supernatural in with historical tragedies. The first season, for example, riffed on a lost expedition to the Arctic in the 19th century, and the upcoming second season will tackle the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II, a timely exploration considering our current situation at the southern border.

As the below trailer demonstrates, The Terror: Infamy sets a series of mysterious deaths and, it appears, a shape-shifting creature against these detention camps. The 10-episode season was helmed by new showrunner Alexander Woo, who previously said the season aims to “convey the abject terror of the historical experience in a way that feels modern and relevant to the present moment.”

Derek Mio, Kiki Sukezane, and Shingo Usami star in the season, as does George Takai, who himself was held in two Japanese-American internment camps in his youth. Watch a trailer below ahead of its August 12 debut.