Photo: Steve Schofield

There must be a bunch of hot priests in the Television Critics Association (in addition to multiple members of the A.V. Club staff), because they’re smitten with Fleabag. The British comedy’s second season ran the table at the 2019 TCA Awards, where it was named Program Of The Year and Outstanding Achievement In Comedy and creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge won the award for Individual Achievement in Comedy. Waller-Bridge—a 2018 TCA Award winner for her work on the first season of Killing Eve—wasn’t the only multi-award honoree at the Desus & Mero-hosted ceremony: David Milch was also on hand to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award and accept the TCA Heritage Award for Deadwood, the influential and beloved HBO Western he finally got a chance to finish with this spring’s Deadwood: The Movie.

Michelle Williams won a TCA Award for her performance as Tony Award winner Gwen Verdon in Fosse/Verdon, and two of the most challenging watches of the past TV season, Leaving Neverland and Chernobyl, picked up Outstanding Achievement in News and Information and Outstanding Achievement in Movie or Miniseries, respectively. And, hey, it’s a wonderful kind of day for Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming winner Arthur; we take you now to a live picture of the other nominees in that category.

Advertisement

A full list of the 2019 TCA Award winners follows:

Individual Achievement in Drama : Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon, FX)

: Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon, FX) Individual Achievement in Comedy : Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Amazon)



: Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Amazon) Outstanding Achievement in News and Information : Leaving Neverland (HBO)



: Leaving Neverland (HBO) Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming : Queer Eye (Netflix)



: Queer Eye (Netflix) Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming : Arthur (PBS Kids)



: Arthur (PBS Kids) Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows : Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)



: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) Outstanding New Program : Russian Doll (Netflix)



: Russian Doll (Netflix) Outstanding Achievement in Movie Or Miniseries : Chernobyl (HBO)



: Chernobyl (HBO) Outstanding Achievement in Drama : Better Call Saul (AMC)



: Better Call Saul (AMC) Outstanding Achievement in Comedy : Fleabag (Amazon)



: Fleabag (Amazon) Program of the Year : Fleabag (Amazon)



: Fleabag (Amazon) Lifetime Achievement Honoree : David Milch



: David Milch Heritage Award: Deadwood (HBO)