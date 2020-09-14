Watchmen Photo : HBO

Today, the Television Critics Association announced the winners of its annual awards, with HBO’s Watchmen handily taking home wins in every category it was eligible to win stuff in. Really, the only way it could’ve gotten more awards is if it were also a beloved game show host or a groundbreaking series from TV history, but it’s not, so those awards went to Alex Trebek and the original Star Trek instead. The other non-Watchmen winners include Catherine O’Hara getting the Individual Achievement In Comedy award for Schitt’s Creek (the show also won Outstanding Achievement In Comedy), The Last Dance winning for Outstanding Achievement In News And Information, HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show winning Outstanding Achievement In Sketch/Variety Shows, and Netflix’s Cheer winning Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming.

Advertisement

But Watchmen was the real star, as noted above, winning Outstanding New Program, Outstanding Achievement In Movie/Miniseries/Special, and Program Of The Year. Also, Regina King won Individual Achievement In Drama for Watchmen, because there isn’t a specific acting award for a miniseries and this was Watchmen’s day to win a bunch of awards—though this Sunday is the Emmys, and Watchmen could easily win a bunch of additional awards there. The full list of winners is below.

2020 TCA Awards Winners

Individual Achievement In Drama: Regina King (Watchmen, HBO)

Individual Achievement In Comedy: Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek, Pop TV)

Outstanding Achievement In News and Information: The Last Dance (ESPN)

Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming: Cheer (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement In Youth Programming: Molly Of Denali (PBS Kids)

Outstanding Achievement In Sketch/Variety Shows: A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Outstanding New Program: Watchmen (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement In Movie, Miniseries, Or Special: Watchmen (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement In Drama: Succession (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement In Comedy: Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

Program of the Year: Watchmen (HBO)

Career Achievement Honoree:Alex Trebek

Heritage Award: Star Trek (CBS)