We’re a little more than a week away from the third season of 13 Reasons Why, which, as we saw in the season’s teaser, will center around a murder mystery with as many suspects as the show has reasons. Today, we’ve got a new trailer for Netflix’s premiere teen soap.

It’s no spoiler to say that jock and rapist Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice) is dead—what with it being exclaimed across the season’s marketing, which includes a cryptic website—and the above clip digs deeper into the myriad of people who might want him dead. Chief among them, apparently, is our protagonist, Clay (Dylan Minnette), who just can’t seem to keep himself out of trouble, can he? Hot on the trail of the killer is The Shield’s Benito Martinez, who plays a sheriff who we hope is less politically motivated than his David Aceveda was.

Here’s a synopsis:

Eight months after preventing Tyler from committing an unthinkable act at Spring Fling, Clay, Tony, Jessica, Alex, Justin, and Zach find ways to shoulder the burden of the cover-up together while helping Tyler move toward recovery. But when the aftermath of a tumultuous Homecoming game culminates in the disappearance of a football player, and Clay finds himself under police scrutiny, it’s up to a shrewd outsider to steer the group through an investigation that threatens to lay bare everyone’s deepest secrets. The stakes are raised in this riveting third season of 13 Reasons Why, as the consequences of even the most well-intended actions can alter a life forever.

13 Reasons Why recently saw a graphic scene depicting a suicide from its first season re-edited after dubious studies emerged linking it with upticks in teen suicides. It’s also been renewed for a fourth and final season, which, thank god, ‘cause haven’t these kids been through enough already?