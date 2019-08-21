Image: Netflix

Today, Netflix released the teaser art, premiere date and first images for the third season of Big Mouth. The adult animated series about the perils of teen puberty returns on October 4, and if the teaser art is anything to go by, it promises to maintain its unique brand that screams, “Uh, is this okay?” At this point, who’d be foolish enough to expect anything else?

Image: Netflix

Advertisement

We trust that you know what a “shocker” gesture means (or at least know how to navigate Google carefully... so, so carefully), so we’ll spare you the explanation as to why this is hil-ar-ious and drop some of the newly released images below, which allude to some big changes for the gang. The first of many upcoming seasons (Netflix renewed the show through season six back in July) appears to be packed with alarming haircuts, school uniforms (yeah, because that will get Jay’s act together), a journey into social media, and what will likely be an insufficient amount of Connie, The Hormone Monstress.

Image: Netflix

Advertisement

Image: Netflix

Image: Netflix

Advertisement

Image: Netflix

Image: Netflix