Fallout, a game series in which players navigate an irradiated, retro-futuristic wasteland, is being adapted as a series for Amazon, whose Jeff Bezos is absolutely the kind of dude who would blow up Megaton.

Leading the charge into Raider territory are Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, who are gonna make this thing way more complex than it needs to be, aren’t they? Fallout games are, by and large, light on plot and heavy on exploration, with many of the random side quests serving as the most compelling parts of each game. And while we’re keeping an open mind, fingers are crossed that the pair has yet to discover Fallout 4's The Institute—if so, it’s Westworld all over again.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project comes with a series commitment penalty attached, meaning that if Bezos’ cronies like the scripts they’ll allow the show to bypass the pilot stage and go right to series. If not, they’ll be paid out as if it had. Joy and Nolan will produce the series via their Kilter Films banner alongside Todd Howard and James Altman of Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks, the game’s publishers.

“Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time,” Joy and Nolan said in a joint statement. “Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios.”



Fallout is, along with William Gibson’s The Peripheral, among the projects Nolan and Joy are developing as part of their overall deal with Amazon. It’s also the latest game adaptation to be announced in a field that’s becoming crowded with them: The Last Of Us, Halo, Borderlands, and even Final Fantasy are in the process of being developed. Netflix’s The Witcher adaptation, meanwhile, has been renewed for a second season.