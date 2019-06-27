When you’re a kid starring in Stranger Things, you’re used to freaky stuff, so it probably would take a lot to scare you. In fact, you might be more interested in scaring other people. So it’s not too surprising than when the young Stranger Things cast—Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, and Noah Schnapp—guested on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, they decided to have some fun with folks at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum.

The museum set up a Stranger Things exhibit, except it was filled with the actual actors, not wax replicas (“They look so real!” a visitor exclaims). When unsuspecting Stranger Things fans sat down for a photo op, they were then disturbingly greeted by the actors themselves, who appeared to be wax figures come to life. Honestly, the kids are lucky someone didn’t get punched in the face or have a goddamn heart attack. But once all the screaming over the live wax figures died down, everyone seemed to have a fine time admiring host Jimmy Fallon in Barb wear.

Advertisement

Maybe the kids will throw even more stunts to help us all get into a creeped-out mood in advance of more Stranger Things. Season three drops on Netflix on July 4.