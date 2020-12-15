Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

The Stranger Things cast filmed a festive Dungeons & Dragons one-shot campaign

allisonshoemaker
Allison Shoemaker
Filed to:Lost Odyssey: Toy Time For Ten-Towns
Lost Odyssey: Toy Time For Ten-Townsgreat job internetStranger ThingsDungeons & Dragons
1
Save
Illustration for article titled The iStranger Things/i cast filmed a festive iDungeons Dragons/i one-shot campaign
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

The influence of Dungeons & Dragons on Stranger Things is, like Stranger Things, not subtle. It all starts with DnD, as a matter of fact. So this was pretty much inevitable:

Advertisement

That’s David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, and Gaten Matarazzo with Wizards Of The Coast story designer Chris Perkins. They’re playing, with Perkins as Dungeon Master, a DnD one-shot campaign (that’s a self-contained story played in one session) in which they save Christmas. And on Friday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PST, you can watch it on YouTube.

Advertisement

The campaign is called Lost Odyssey: Toy Time For Ten-Towns, which is a title worthy of this chaotic-good cast. It was filmed while practicing social distancing and through the use of “SOLO Cinebot, a robotic camera that allowed Wizards of the Coast to film the game at cinematic quality using a fully remote team,” per The Wrap.

Stranger Things resumed production in October, but there’s no telling when we’ll get a new season, so let’s just hope the gang saves Ten-Towns and goes on to quest another day. And if we might make a suggestion: Let Robert Englund play next time? Or maybe Chris Pine?

Advertisement

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Allison Shoemaker

Contributor, The A.V. Club and The Takeout. Allison loves TV, bourbon, and overanalyzing social interactions. Please buy her book, How TV Can Make You Smarter (Chronicle, 2020). It’s short!

Share This Story

Get our newsletter