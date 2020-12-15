Photo : Courtesy of Netflix

The influence of Dungeons & Dragons on Stranger Things is, like Stranger Things, not subtle. It all starts with DnD, as a matter of fact. So this was pretty much inevitable:



That’s David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, and Gaten Matarazzo with Wizards Of The Coast story designer Chris Perkins. They’re playing, with Perkins as Dungeon Master, a DnD one-shot campaign (that’s a self-contained story played in one session) in which they save Christmas. And on Friday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PST, you can watch it on YouTube.

The campaign is called Lost Odyssey: Toy Time For Ten-Towns, which is a title worthy of this chaotic-good cast. It was filmed while practicing social distancing and through the use of “SOLO Cinebot, a robotic camera that allowed Wizards of the Coast to film the game at cinematic quality using a fully remote team,” per The Wrap.

Stranger Things resumed production in October, but there’s no telling when we’ll get a new season, so let’s just hope the gang saves Ten-Towns and goes on to quest another day. And if we might make a suggestion: Let Robert Englund play next time? Or maybe Chris Pine?

