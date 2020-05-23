Laika’s Missing Link Image : Annapurna

At this point, we’ve seen a couple different variants on the ever-fun “stuntpeople stage a fight on TikTok” challenge, as a variety of talented performers simulate a series of first-person fistfights with their colleagues and friends. But while watching Zoë Bell face off against Lucy Lawless and Margot Robbie is plenty fun, we do have to ding those folks for not managing to get a sentient lemon with murder on its mind into their fights.

The same cannot be said of the animators at stop-motion film studio Laika , who posted their own delightful contribution to the genre to TikTok earlier this week. The result is delightful as only the collective output of a bunch of very bored animators can be, featuring violent shoes, pissed-off ice cubes, and even an appearance from a Boxtroll in the cavalcade of mayhem. Energetic, lively, and lovely, it’s a two-minute burst of fun, one that also serves as a handy reminder that the folks at Laika are better at this shit than we’ll ever be at pretty much anything in our lives.