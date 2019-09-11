Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)

Let’s just get this out of the way: No, CBS All Access has still not cast Randall Flagg in its upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand. But, according to The Wrap, series showrunner Josh Boone has rounded out the main ensemble for the series. And yes, Whoopi Goldberg is officially playing Mother Abigail because—with few exceptions—this cast is largely uninspired. The series follows a group of survivors in a post-apocalyptic America ravaged by a plague that wiped out the majority of the population. The survivors have divided themselves into two primary groups: One under the leadership of reluctant hero Stu Redman, and another under the spell of a mysterious villain named Randall Flagg (who very well may be satan, or something like it). What ensues is an epic battle between good and evil, with the 108-year-old Mother Abigail lending her wisdom and guidance to those battling Flagg and his growing army.



In addition to Goldberg, The Stand has also cast Owen Teague as Harold, Brad William Henke (Split) as Tom Cullen, Jovan Adepo (When They See Us) as Larry Underwood, and Daniel Sunjata (Rescue Me) as Cobb. Henke and Adepo are particularly interesting; Henke feels perfect for the role of Cullen, a gentle giant-type, while Adepo is rather inspired given that Underwood has typically been depicted as white. Teague previously played teen bully Patrick Hockstetter in It, and while it’s neat to have that connection—particularly in a media universe that often features repeat characters and the like—Teague is kind of a stretch for Harold. The character is essentially a pimple-faced fat kid and pre-incel whose unrequited crush on protagonist Frannie leads him to become a violent villain.

Previously announced cast members include James Marsden as Stu Redman (ya basic), Odessa Young as Frannie, Amber Heard as Nadine Cross (sure!), and Henry Zaga as Nick Andros. Stephen King will write the finale for the miniseries. On the one hand, it’s nice to see Boone & Co. diversifying the casting of these characters; on the other, the white people he’s casting are mostly kind of... boring. Hopefully the series makes good use of them.