Photo: Jeff J Mitchell (Getty Images)

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount Animation has revealed a film slate that includes the long-rumored Spice Girls film, which is currently in early development. As of now, all five members - Melanie “Scary” Brown, Emma “Baby” Bunton, Melanie “Sporty” Chisholm, Geri “Ginger” Halliwell, and Victoria “Posh” Beckham - are on board with the project. Yes, even Posh Spice, who perpetually “has a thing” whenever the rest of her former group mates even whisper about a reunion of any sort, has agreed to be a part of the project, so this must be serious. Simon Fuller, who managed the Spice Girls along with a ton of other high-profile artists, will produce and Karen McCullah and Kiwi Smith (10 Things I Hate About You) are writing the screenplay. The film will involve classic and new songs from the group’s massive discography.

Honestly, how have we managed to get this far without a Spice Girls cartoon? New Kids On The Block had an animated show during their heyday; the biggest girl group of the late ‘90s/early aughts should have received the same treatment long before now. Oh well, better fashionably late than never.

The remaining Paramount slate includes two releases a year starting in 2020, including the first 3D animated Spongebob film titled The SpongeBob Movie: It’s a Wonderful Sponge, which has been described as a love letter to late creator Steven Hillenburg, “the fans and the rest of Bikini Bottom.”