The forthcoming documentary Love, Antosha, which will debut August 2 in Los Angeles and August 9 in New York, will take an intimate look at Anton Yelchin’s journal, photography, and professional life via conversations with some of his former colleagues. Directed by former editor Garret Price, the film will also spotlight Yelchin’s love of music, as evidenced by a few treasured shots of him with his guitar in the documentary’s trailer. The soundtrack for Love, Antosha was released today on digital and CD, and it prominently features original songs written by the late actor with his punk band, The Hammerheads.

Yelchin died on June 19, 2016, at the age of 27. The tragedy was widely classified as a “freak accident” after he was pinned against his property’s fence by his own car. As Simon Pegg mourns in the doc’s trailer, “the random events that had to occur for this to happen were just cataclysmically unfair.”

Love, Antosha’s Original Motion Picture Soundtrack can be purchased on Amazon and ticketing information can be found on the film’s website.

