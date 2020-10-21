Photo : Warner Bros.

Is Pa Kent returning for the “Snyder Cut” of Justice League? Who gives a shit, ‘cause Jared Leto’s Joker sure is. Fire up the Twiztid, bitches.

Advertisement

According to The Hollywood Reporter, multiple sources have confirmed that Leto has joined Zack Snyder’s reshoots that will flesh out the original film—finished by Joss Whedon after Snyder left the project—and deliver his definitive version, which will reportedly cost $70 million and unfold across four hours. Wow! Why don’t we do this with every movie that nobody liked?

Advertisement

Speaking of things nobody liked, Leto’s take on the Clown Prince of Crime first appeared in David Ayers’ Suicide Squad, a movie that would’ve helped form the spine of the DC extended universe had the studio committed to its initial vision. The character wasn’t included in the theatrical release of Justice League, and i t’s unclear if he’ll return in James Gunn’s soft reboot, The Suicide Squad, but it’s doubtful, what with Leto’s turn being mostly remembered for the gross stories of his on-set “ methodology.”

Ben Affleck’s Batman, Ray Fisher’s Cyborg, and Amber Heard’s Queen Mera are also involved in the reshoots, per THR. Not involved, however, are producers Jon Berg and Geoff Johns, who oversaw Joss Whedon’s reshoot and were recently named by Fisher as enablers of what Fisher called Whedon’s “ abusive” behavior on set. Sources tell THR that their departure has nothing to do with Fisher’s allegations and serves to pay respect to “ Snyder’s creative vision and the additional photography shoot.”

Advertisement

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, as it is now called, will land on HBO Max on September 5, 2021