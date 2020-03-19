Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

The SNL cast is on hiatus, so comedian Ian Abramson is just going to do it by himself

Randall Colburn
Screenshot: Ian Abramson (Twitter)

Saturday Night Live, the ceaseless and exhausting comedy juggernaut co-written by a guy who has probably talked about you in his Instagram Stories, is one of the many, many productions currently on hold due to the coronavirus. If that leaves your Saturday evening bereft of laughs, fear not. Comedian Ian Abramson replied to our story on the suspension by begrudgingly stepping up to the plate: Yes, he’ll do Saturday Night Live, all by himself.

Lest you think he’s bluffing, Abramson took to Twitter on Wednesday with a promo for his first hosting gig. Standing outside his mother’s house in rural Washington, he says, “We got a lot of great things planned for you this week and we’re going to do our best to deliver America’s favorite sketch show and...all the parts that you like most.”

(Does that mean he’s bringing back “What’s Up With That?”)

He also promises “a lot of secret celebrity appearances,” but t

What “secret celebrity appearances” should we expect? Alec Baldwin? Robert De Niro? The cast of SNL? We’ll find out this Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET when it streams...somewhere. Stay tuned to his Twitter account for more updates.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

