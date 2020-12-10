The sitcom fantasy breaks down in the second trailer for WandaVision

Screenshot : YouTube

It’s been a given, since the show was first announced, that something very strange was going on in Disney+’s upcoming WandaVision. After all, one of the characters who makes up its titular pairing is super dead in the mainstream MCU, and, for another, well, there’s the whole “Superheroes suddenly living in a Bewitched/The Dick Van Dyke Show parody” thing. Today’s new trailer for the series steers hard into that uncanny valley, though, establishing that all is decidedly not well in monochrome suburban heaven.

It’s still not clear, exactly, what’s going on here—although there’s an implication that this is something being done to Wanda, more than just an expansion of her reality warping abilities. Also, we get new glimpses of Kathryn Hahn, Craig Robinson, and Kat Dennings—the latter reprising her role from the original Thor. We also get to see more of Teyonah Parris as a very confused Monica Rambeau, who also appears to be trapped in this weirdo reality—and really, if this whole thing turns out to be a backdoor pilot for a Nextwave TV show, we’re going to lose our goddamn minds.

Advertisement

In fact, the only real certainty about WandaVision at this point is that we’re damn excited to see it; there was a worry, when the MCU Disney+ show’s were first announced, that they’d be little more than downsized retreads of the films, an attempt to re-package blockbuster spectacle for small-screen audiences. Seeing how decidedly weird the show—masterminded by Black Widow writer Jac Schaeffer—is willing to get feels like a strong step in the right direction.