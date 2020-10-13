The Simpsons Image : Fox

It’s established Simpsons canon that Homer likes to talk through his thought process while voting, and also that he makes absolutely no decisions about who to vote for until he has his ballot in his hand, and the show is going to keep that tradition alive when Homer enters the voting booth in the opening scene of this season’s “Treehouse Of Horror” episode. Variety has an exclusive clip from the episode, and in it Homer is stumped when he gets to the presidential election part of his ballot. As it turns out, he doesn’t remember anything from the past four years except “Faye Dunaway gives Oscar to wrong movie and is never seen again” (which is a solid pull ), but thankfully Lisa is there to remind him of the awful, awful, awful things Donald Trump has done since 2016 that—in classic Simpsons fashion—gradually scroll across the screen as Homer becomes increasingly shocked. Well, he starts out thinking it’s pretty funny, but then he’s ultimately horrified enough to vote for… actually, they don’t show it. And they also don’t refer to Trump by name, which is a little odd. Maybe it’s like when they overdubbed the names of the football teams the characters were talking about based on whoever was in the Super Bowl that year? Except the opposite?

Advertisement

Either way, here’s the full list that Homer sees, including a curiously vague reference to “the worst one” going unmentioned. Some are obviously more terrible than others, but hey, they had to fill a big list in order to have the impact they were going for.

Made it okay to shoot hibernating bears Put children in cages Called Mexicans rapists Imitated disabled reporter Looks lousy in a tennis outfit Can’t get wife to hold hand Called third world countries ****holes Called Tim Cook ‘Tim Apple’ Said Jewish people who vote Democrat are disloyal Showed top secret documents at Mar-A-Lago restaurant Called white supremacists ‘fine people’ Leaked classified information to Russian ambassador Asked the president of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens Called for China to investigate the Bidens Walked into the dressing room at Miss Teen USA pageant Pressed the Australian prime minister to help Barr investigate Mueller Talked about grabbing ***** Lied about the size of his inauguration Refused to release tax returns Gutted the E.P.A. Confiscated and destroyed interpreter’s notes after meeting with Putin Tweeted classified photo of Iran missile site Called Baltimore a ‘disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess’ Described Meryl Streep as ‘over-rated’ Leaked information to the press about the 2017 Manchester arena bombing Did not attend any White House correspondents’ dinner Said Megyn Kelly had ‘blood coming out of her whatever’ Called Carly Fiorina ‘horseface’ Ruined impeachment Brought Ivanka to the G7 summit Corrupted Congress Appointed and didn’t fire Betsy DeVos Put Jared in charge of Mideast Served McDonald’s to Clemson football team Destroyed democracy Lost Hong Kong Threatened Marie Yovanovitch Pulled the U.S. out of climate agreement Allowed bounties on soldiers Invaded Portland Withdrew from W.H.O. Bragged about knowing the date Commuted sentences Said to swallow bleach Person, woman, man, camera, TV Destroyed post office Paid $750 in taxes Wants third term Wanted to be on Mount Rushmore And we haven’t even said the worst one

Variety says the full episode (“Treehouse Of Horror XXXI,” if they bothered to try teaching you Roman numerals in school) will feature timely parodies of Toy Story, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, and Russian Doll. (We’re only being sarcastic because we care about you, The Simpsons.) The episode will air this Sunday on Fox.

