Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

The Simpsons to dedicate part of 2020's "Treehouse Of Horror" to the Trump presidency

sambarsanti
Sam Barsanti
Filed to:TV
TVThe SimpsonsFoxPolitics
2
Save
The Simpsons
The Simpsons
Image: Fox

It’s established Simpsons canon that Homer likes to talk through his thought process while voting, and also that he makes absolutely no decisions about who to vote for until he has his ballot in his hand, and the show is going to keep that tradition alive when Homer enters the voting booth in the opening scene of this season’s “Treehouse Of Horror” episode. Variety has an exclusive clip from the episode, and in it Homer is stumped when he gets to the presidential election part of his ballot. As it turns out, he doesn’t remember anything from the past four years except “Faye Dunaway gives Oscar to wrong movie and is never seen again” (which is a solid pull), but thankfully Lisa is there to remind him of the awful, awful, awful things Donald Trump has done since 2016 that—in classic Simpsons fashion—gradually scroll across the screen as Homer becomes increasingly shocked. Well, he starts out thinking it’s pretty funny, but then he’s ultimately horrified enough to vote for… actually, they don’t show it. And they also don’t refer to Trump by name, which is a little odd. Maybe it’s like when they overdubbed the names of the football teams the characters were talking about based on whoever was in the Super Bowl that year? Except the opposite?

Advertisement

Either way, here’s the full list that Homer sees, including a curiously vague reference to “the worst one” going unmentioned. Some are obviously more terrible than others, but hey, they had to fill a big list in order to have the impact they were going for.

Made it okay to shoot hibernating bears

Put children in cages

Called Mexicans rapists

Imitated disabled reporter

Looks lousy in a tennis outfit

Can’t get wife to hold hand

Called third world countries ****holes

Called Tim Cook ‘Tim Apple’

Said Jewish people who vote Democrat are disloyal

Showed top secret documents at Mar-A-Lago restaurant

Called white supremacists ‘fine people’

Leaked classified information to Russian ambassador

Asked the president of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens

Called for China to investigate the Bidens

Walked into the dressing room at Miss Teen USA pageant

Pressed the Australian prime minister to help Barr investigate Mueller

Talked about grabbing *****

Lied about the size of his inauguration

Refused to release tax returns

Gutted the E.P.A.

Confiscated and destroyed interpreter’s notes after meeting with Putin

Tweeted classified photo of Iran missile site

Called Baltimore a ‘disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess’

Described Meryl Streep as ‘over-rated’

Leaked information to the press about the 2017 Manchester arena bombing

Did not attend any White House correspondents’ dinner

Said Megyn Kelly had ‘blood coming out of her whatever’

Called Carly Fiorina ‘horseface’

Ruined impeachment

Brought Ivanka to the G7 summit

Corrupted Congress

Appointed and didn’t fire Betsy DeVos

Put Jared in charge of Mideast

Served McDonald’s to Clemson football team

Destroyed democracy

Lost Hong Kong

Threatened Marie Yovanovitch

Pulled the U.S. out of climate agreement

Allowed bounties on soldiers

Invaded Portland

Withdrew from W.H.O.

Bragged about knowing the date

Commuted sentences

Said to swallow bleach

Person, woman, man, camera, TV

Destroyed post office

Paid $750 in taxes

Wants third term

Wanted to be on Mount Rushmore

And we haven’t even said the worst one

Variety says the full episode (“Treehouse Of Horror XXXI,” if they bothered to try teaching you Roman numerals in school) will feature timely parodies of Toy Story, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, and Russian Doll. (We’re only being sarcastic because we care about you, The Simpsons.) The episode will air this Sunday on Fox.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Dan Harmon wrote some very funny alternate loglines for It: Chapter 2

Totally Under Control is a comprehensive account of how badly Trump bungled COVID

It's Amazon Prime Day, so here are our favorite independent stores

Lovecraft Country tackles personal and national trauma in “Rewind 1921”