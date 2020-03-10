The Sea Fever trailer's here to satiate your desire for aquatic horror, gross shit

Fans of disgusting marine horror, we present you with Sea Fever, a new horror film from Irish director Neasa Hardiman (Jessica Jones, Happy Valley).

Hermione Corfield stars in the feature as a marine biology student on a fishing boat that, wouldn’t you know it, sails into a swarm of jellyfish-like parasites that begin to both eat through the hull and infect the water supply. The result appears to evoke Jaws and The Thing in its isolation, ensemble, and rising paranoia.

Watch a trailer above ahead of its April 7 premiere.