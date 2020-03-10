Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Subscribe
Clips

The Sea Fever trailer's here to satiate your desire for aquatic horror, gross shit

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsSea FeverHorrorNeasa HardimanHermione Corfield
5
Save

Fans of disgusting marine horror, we present you with Sea Fever, a new horror film from Irish director Neasa Hardiman (Jessica Jones, Happy Valley).

Hermione Corfield stars in the feature as a marine biology student on a fishing boat that, wouldn’t you know it, sails into a swarm of jellyfish-like parasites that begin to both eat through the hull and infect the water supply. The result appears to evoke Jaws and The Thing in its isolation, ensemble, and rising paranoia.

Advertisement

Watch a trailer above ahead of its April 7 premiere. 

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Bonanza City, revisited: The pioneers of Kid Nation remember the controversial reality show

Better Call Saul tours the majestic culverts of Albuquerque as Gus swallows a painful loss

New Tron series among 3 shows scrapped by Disney+

Marc Maron's futile plea for sanity continues in the darkly funny End Times Fun